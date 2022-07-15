For many years, it’s been a treat to go to the Marietta 4th of July Parade. As I walked toward the parade down Cherokee Street, I looked up on the rooftops to see if there were police but did not see any. The parade was fun, duplicated across small town America. I saw Civil War Re-enactors stop and fire their rifles. I saw kids dressed up in Viet Nam Era uniforms too young except for two guys about my age walking behind in civilian clothes. One kid was carrying an M-60 machine gun, several had M-16’s, one had an M-79 grenade launcher. I have used all those weapons.
After the parade, I heard what happened near Chicago. I believe the founding fathers knew weapons to be single shot rifles in 1791 for the Second Amendment. I don’t think founders envisioned the AR-15, used in so many mass shootings. My only authority in commenting about that weapon is, I qualified as an Expert in the Marines with the M-16. The AR-15 is the same as the M-16 which has a switch to make it a machine gun, and a bayonet attachment. I believe there are Americans alive today and the M-16 saved their lives in combat, because it is such a wicked weapon.
Ironically, Oliver North was one of my Marine instructors, who later became president of the National Rifle Association. I don’t know how to get the millions of AR-15s off the street. How bad a marksman is a hunter who needs to fire 60-70 rounds in one minute? If machine guns are illegal, why is that not illegal? Next time I vote, I hope to support a candidate who supports what the founders envisioned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.