I have lived most of life (1948 >) in our family residence, less than a quarter mile north of the Atlanta Street/Road railroad crossing.
My grandfather was a conductor on trains that ran on this railway! He purchased the house, to be close to his work and the reason I am living here today. Upon his death, his funeral was held on the front porch of the home. He was carried by train to a stop in front of this house.
From there, pall bearers carried him in his coffin to the front porch where he lay in wake. He was buried across the street in the Marietta City Cemetery.
I know that railroad crossing history like my own back yard. Over the years the crossing was rough. Many times long flat beds would get “hung” up on it. Years went by and it remained rough! One day to my surprise (1970s?), it was totally updated and restored. Heavy rubberized crossing sections added and so smooth you could not even feel the tracks as you drove over them. There was no tire noise. It was silent!
Last month something happened! All of the expensive rubberized sections were ripped out and it was rebuilt again. Back to what it was like when I was young.
Blacktop left smeared all over the previous clean white concrete sidewalks. Just as bumpy now as ever. Your car suspension groans as you bounce to cross it.
I wish they would have left it alone. It is ugly again now. Go take a ride across it now. Who can fix this?
(0) comments
