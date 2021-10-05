Regarding the Kevin Foley article dated 9/24/21 "They're not political prisoners, they're law breakers." I would like him to explain what he calls the numerous rioters, looters, and even killings during the riots/supposed peaceful demonstrations that engulfed our nation last year.
Many cities and businesses were destroyed, citizens beaten and some killed, as well as policemen killed. I have not seen a single article from him regarding these atrocious crimes.
I find his bias deeply rooted to not print/paint a dark side toward the leftist agenda. Why is that?
Foley can't seem to let go of the past president Trump. Enough is enough already. He could print volumes about our current president Biden and issues facing our nation since his election. He needs to take a look at the struggling families in Marietta/the United States whose finances have dwindled. The economy is in shambles, crime/murders are staggering, our border is a mess, immigration a mess, gas and food prices through the roof, job market/employment is a disaster. What about how Biden mishandled the Afghan withdrawal, the killing of 10 innocent Afghan civilians (7 children involved) and lied about it, and COVID, just to name a few.
Foley needs to look no further than our president and vice-president to identify "Anti-Vaxxers." They were the ones who said they did not trust the vaccine and wouldn't get the vaccination if then-president Trump had anything to do with it. On another note, I too remain astounded that Foley did not address this as a root cause for the lack of individuals receiving the vaccine and the many issues being mishandled by our current administration.
