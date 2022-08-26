EDITOR'S NOTE: Commissioners have discarded the original proposal concerning garbage collection in the county, but continue to explore changes to improve service.
Dear Editor:
On Aug. 23, the Board of Commissioners will have a hearing on code amendments.
The worst one is the new solid waste amendment under which the BOC will set four single family residential trash districts and hire a single hauler for each district. It also makes it mandatory that you use the assigned hauler in your district and will have the billing added to your tax bill. There is no option to opt out. The unknown cost will be set by the Solid Waste Dept. and the BOC but they do not know what the cost may be. I am sure it will be more than what you now pay for service.
Basically the BOC adopting this amendment will put multiple small trash and junk haulers out of business in Cobb County and allow them to place a lien on your property if you fail to pay your trash bill. This amendment violates the fair business act, discriminates against single family property owners as multiple family and commercial properties have the option of picking their provider. And will force you to pay an unknown fee for the service of a company you are forced to use.
They claim this will resolve the trash problems in Cobb. Ha Ha.
Remember when we were told the Bedminister Composting Facility which cost millions of tax dollars was supposed to make Cobb big money by selling the finished compost. Well, we all know how well that worked out. It burned, never made much compost and they had to give away the compost they did produce.
If this amendment is adopted then we need to rename the Board of Commissioner to the Board of Commissars and vote them all out of office.
