A recent editorial published in the MDJ employed ad hominem attacks and strawman arguments in an attempt to persuade readers to oppose mobility initiatives in Cobb County. Name-calling is not intelligent debate, and nobody is suggesting that we remove driving as an option for Cobb residents. What some of us would like to see is greater public investment in transportation alternatives that would benefit our communities economically, environmentally, and socially.
We’ve spent billions in taxpayer dollars on roadways, and in the process we’ve created both an enormous burden of future maintenance obligations and a built environment that essentially prohibits getting around by any mode other than driving. This is to the detriment of all residents, particularly children, the elderly, the disabled, and the poor. In places where pedestrian and cycling infrastructure are prioritized, people of all ages and abilities can access everyday destinations without having to drive. This benefits all roadway users by making traffic lighter and streets safer.
Communities tend to prosper economically when people are encouraged to get out of their cars. In many of Cobb’s small cities and older suburban areas, a gentle mix of uses already exists that would allow daily activities to be accessible by walking or biking. What’s needed is an investment in improving roadway design and infrastructure so that active transportation becomes a safe and attractive option.
I share the reservations many Cobb residents express regarding expensive heavy rail projects and their suitability to our existing low-density development pattern. However, we would be foolish to throw the baby out with the bathwater and reject any possibility of change to our automobile-dependent way of life. Cities and towns throughout the world are investing in improvements to their public spaces, including prioritizing the mobility of people over the throughput of cars. Cobb County should do the same. It would be a move toward a better future, not a return to some “luddite” past.
