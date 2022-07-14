Lynn Gendusa's "Secure the future of Independence Day" (6/28) triggered a shared value: eliminating vitriol with rational discourse. Thanks, Lynn, for elevating reason. Many believe truth achieves real independence. But when they define truth as their particular personal perspective, discourse and exchange becomes nearly impossible. When the determinants of validation are discounted - e.g. theological premises supersede observation - then communication breaks down and community wavers.
Building communication risks change and challenges self-identity. Can I be a free American if I listen to others' opposing opinion without overreacting and condemning them? Yes. The process of sharing expands our common ground and dissolves divisive judgmental impulses,
We need more of that but we need to sincerely appreciate differences. For example, not everyone premises a God the way others do. Some detest religion for triggering war.
Securing independence depends on including and respecting each person under the law. Take abortion for instance. Can we as a nation trust each other enough to permit sacred choices life-givers make? Can our revered justices factor in their adjudication that women's choices/needs/freedoms were not fully included by the originators of our constitution?
Let's vow to improve our notion of what freedom means - it ought to include a woman's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.