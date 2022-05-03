On Sept. 15, 1787, two days before the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia was to be adjourned, George Mason stood up to ask what would happen if this new government went rogue. The normal amendment process obviously would not work because it is controlled by the sitting government. Therefore, Article V Convention of States was proposed. This calls for a convention of two representatives from each state legislature gathering to deal with a runaway government. Whatever they decide is law; their power is over all branches of government. Led by Gov. Abbott, there are 19 states that have signed on at this point.
The current amendments listed are based on the following items: Placing fiscal restraints on the federal government, such as limiting deficit spending, curtailing abuse of federal authority, such as spying on citizens, crony-capitalism, and regulatory overreach, and imposing term limits on federal officials and members of Congress.
There were 217,000 encounters of persons by the Border Patrol invading our country at the southern border in March, and another 63.000-plus who were only seen coming into the country. It is obvious that the person elected as president is mentally incompetent, probably compromised, and there is an unelected cabal running the country. Nothing has ever approached this type of corruption in American history.
It is also evident that the mainstream press has also gone rogue, and are now virtual members of the Democratic party. They abandoned their role long ago of holding the government accountable for its deeds. Our educational apparatus has been corrupted by the “hate America” crowd. Those making the decisions in government have targeted America for destruction.
The attack on parental rights, the extravagant spending, wide open borders, unnecessary emergencies powers, anti-American judges nominated for the Supreme Court, supply chain disaster, the suicidal war on energy, and an impending food shortage are just a short list. In addition, there is a maniacal plan to convert to solar, wind, and electric vehicles to replace fossil fuels.
Our Democratic senators and representatives are currently knee-deep into this craziness. They need to hear from each of you. A recall campaign should start to recall every one of them.
The aforementioned Convention of States is the lifeline that our founders gave us to use if we have the guts! Wake up before it is too late!
