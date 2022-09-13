Mr. Phillip Brock’s letter in the MDJ on August 4 entitled,” America deserves better elected leaders” is definitely true, but with one caveat. We have the most undereducated and uninformed electorate since the founding of the country. Without all of the electronic devices, social media, television programs for third graders, schools focused on gender and identity, the previous populations were able to focus on the main thing for voters: the candidate’s policies and credentials.
Alexis de Toqueville wrote in his famous book, Democracy in America, that isolated cabins in the wilderness even had Shakespeare’s writings, the Bible, and McGuffey’s reader. If you look at the curriculum at the turn of the last century, third graders were learning logic, Latin, and history. People currently vote without knowing a thing about the candidate positions. Ask a few people, particularly those under 40.
I do not blame the quality of the candidates willing to offer themselves to be berated, criticized, their families attacked by deranged voters, and the constant lies of the press. I would agree that there are many long-term legislators who have done nothing else but get rich at the people’s expense. Term limits would, at least, insure new blood.
A very low percentage of young citizens know anything about this country. A new citizen can tell you more about candidates than a young natural born citizen. The ignorant young citizen can tell you the family history of the Kardashians, histories of Rappers, sports stars statistics, and the personal lives of celebrities. Generally, the uninformed voter is played as a dolt.
I think, contrary to Mr. Brock, that we are getting the representation that we deserve because we are expecting too little out of our educational industrial complex. Is it intentional? It’s hard not to believe that there is a serious effort to keep the voter uninformed, especially in our major cities!
The electorate just elected a man who had been in Washington for 47 years without any credible achievement and who has trouble reading a mega-sized teleprompter! His next step is to triple the size of the Internal Revenue Service by hiring 87,000 new agents to attack American middle and lower classes.
The so-called “Inflation Deduction Act” makes the IRS bigger than the Pentagon, FBI, State department, and the Border Patrol. This is additional 80 billion dollars from 2021 after receiving 12.5 billion dollars in tax revenue.
