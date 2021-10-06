I want to send out a double plea here. First, the E-SPLOST (sales tax for education) is coming up for a vote Nov 2. We have a strong, fiscally-responsible school district that pays for infrastructure improvements/upgrades through E-SPLOST. This keeps property owner taxes down and still gets the job done. Please take the time to vote YES for E-SPLOST on Nov 2.
The second plea is to ask all adults to educate your children about voting and the purpose of our government. While I think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might be a lovely person who is well-intended, she brings up a glaring problem with our education system. When I hear her say that we should not pay as much for national defense but instead pay for child-care, I have to scratch my head. As a veteran, I am all about getting rid of wasteful, price-gouging defense spending. However, if we are looking for the government to pay for our children and their care, we have lost site of the purpose of government.
Expanding the role of government provides a treasure chest of money to the powerful in Washington. If you have a strong lobbyist, you may be able to get some back. Honestly, Washington is not the answer. Solve problems locally, live justly, act with compassion and stop ceding power to the federal government.
