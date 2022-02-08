I'd like to offer a response to the 1/27 story on the proposed cities of Vinings and Lost Mountain. A city of Lost Mountain, specifically, would personally affect me and my family, and contrary to what our so-called representatives, such as Ginny Ehrhart, say, there is opposition.
This cityhood "movement" is not a movement at all. There is no groundswell of support for it. It's a self-serving campaign of some influential individuals, developers, real estate agents, and politicians, to hold onto power and line their own pocketbooks, while offering nothing of substance to the people they are claiming to serve. We already have parks and garbage collectors, thank you. We don't need more useless politicians and the costly infrastructure required to support them. The movement's backers claim their goal is "slowing the pace of development in the county's most rural reaches." Sorry, but I don't buy it, especially since building a city government would itself necessitate development. Instead of development, I expect they're just aiming to slow the pace of political change that is clearly not moving in their favor.
It amazes me that a political party that purports to be for limited government all of a sudden supports adding more of it when it is politically expedient. It shows once again that they have very few firmly held beliefs, that all they aim to do with power is to hold onto it.
We need progressive development within what would be the bounds of the city of Lost Mountain. As we continue to develop, we should be striving to continue to offer affordable housing options. That's the only way to keep our community young and vibrant. Maybe then my children would have reasonable hopes to settle down in our area, instead of having to leave to find areas that are more welcoming to new home buyers.
If we're forced to accept the added layer of government that we never asked for, the silent progressive majority in our area will have the opportunity to control it. We'll have the opportunity to hasten the "development" that regressives aim to hold back, so the lost mountaineers might want to be careful what they wish for.
Vote "No" for the city of Lost Mountain, and vote "No" for these representatives who don't represent us.
