You know that ubiquitous vine that's thorn-ridden and whose leaves are tongue shaped? Of course you do. They're everywhere. They spread by rhizomes underground and can travel in all directions and then shoot straight up, searching for anything to grasp onto and thus rise to greater heights and widths. I've fought and cursed them all my life when encountered in the woods and in lawns and gardens. Until about 6 or 8 years ago. It then struck me that they're not from Hell, but rather from Heaven. They, along with the myriad of other seemingly loathsome weeds, have been put on autopilot here on earth to prevent erosion. There is no higher ambition for any plant. Without them, much or most of Planet Earth would have been irredeemably denuded ages ago, like the Grand Canyon.
Look at Georgia's own Providence Canyon. It has come about quite recently, and is a great object lesson in the power of erosion. The ongoing fight against erosion is nothing less than astoundingly miraculous. Every day and night, tiny seeds are dispersed via a host of ingenious methods. They pass over barren spots in the ground, and take root wherever viable and maintain the earth's verdure. It seems that every few years we see a plant or two that we've never seen before in our part of the world. Those little vines with miniscule yellow flowers, e.g, that grow into tiny watermelon-looking fruit. It and all the others are busy with soil preservation. Amazing! It's as though the very Hand of God were at work, is it not?
