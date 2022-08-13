This speech was delivered by Lt. J.H. Knight, USNR, Commanding Officer, U.S.N.A.R.B., Vicarage Barracks, Plymouth, Devon on VJ (Victory in Japan) Day, August, 15 1945.
It is fitting and proper that on this occasion of the cessation of hostilities with the last remaining enemy, we assemble here together in all humility and thanksgiving in our hearts and minds. We have long awaited and will long remember this day. The cost of this war is inestimable in the terms of the lives that have been lost, the sorrow and suffering that has resulted, the breaking up of families and loved ones who will never meet tagin, to say nothing of the material cost of this long and terrible struggle.
Through our efforts and those of our Allies, we have prevailed over those evil forces who attempted to deprive us of our liberties and freedom of thought, religion, and action. To each of you I express the highest praise for the job you have done and the manner in which you have performed your duty.
Having overcome our political and military enemies in this great war, we next turn our attention to the task that will confront us upon our return to the peaceful world. You and I and all those like us must not forget, indeed we cannot forget, the principals we have been fighting for. Upon our return let us resolve to exercise every vigilance as an American to keep this peace. Let it not be said of us “We have won the war, and lost the Peace,” for the price of our victories has been too great. We must do everything within our power from this date onward to uphold the principals of the character of the United Nations and work with the other nations of the world in a spirit of cooperation and understanding.
No truer words were ever spoken than those which tell us “War is waste”; true words are those also that define war as “Mostly waiting”. Again I say, we have waited a long time for this day. We are grateful, O God, for Thy guidance and for the Blessing of our victorious arms. We pray that Thou Wilt guide us and keep us united, working continuously with our neighbor nations in a spirit of unqualified cooperation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.