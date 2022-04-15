DEAR EDITOR:
The Veto of the Juneteenth Holiday by myself as Mayor at the Council Meeting of April 13, 2022, was in reality a pause in the process of considering a very important matter, respect of a historical nationwide event and management of business side of City as to our valued staff.
There was an underwhelming 4-3 vote on this big picture icon aligning a City Holiday with Federal and State and basically my tying vote has sent it to a community debate, and beyond which is welcomed. The issue to me is that We now align with just 10 of the 13 State Holidays and in adopting a 11th City Holiday, I would like to consider the 2 holidays that we do not align as a city. Coupling with the honored named holiday is including this fringe benefit to our recent salary adjustment honoring our staff with fair and competitive compensation and an extra paid holiday(s) goes along with our compensation package as an earned fringe benefit in respect to their performance well done.
My preference is to celebrate Juneteenth and Veterans Day both through and focusing on their on-going respective Marietta successful, established celebrations. Juneteenth with their exceptional weekend celebrations for 18 years running as sponsored and envisioned by the Cobb NAACP, ironically fully supported by the mayor, and continue the 15 plus years City supported Veterans Day Parade with Marietta Kiwanis sponsorship and expand in celebration with new Cobb Veterans Memorial venue in Marietta. Further, to honor our employees, expand City Employees paid holidays to twelve by honoring Juneteenth and Veterans Day.
The Veto was not an end of Juneteenth holiday alignment but an expansion, a beginning to the discussion of fully recognizing National and State Holidays and incorporating them into the City’s recognized Holidays and not addressing aligning one of the three non-aligned holidays in a vacuum.
Please find attached last year’s Proclamation for Juneteenth which will be updated for acknowledgment of 2022 Georgia House Bill 1335 sponsored by the outstanding Representative Calvin Smyre of Columbus, who I was fortunate to serve with in the Georgia House, which passed in the Senate on April 1, 2022 49-1 and the house earlier on March 15, 2022, 152-2.
The Juneteenth Celebration in the Marietta Square on a June weekend is a treasure and the Veteran’s Day Parade in November in Marietta celebrating our veterans, local ROTC’s from Cobb, and up to 6 High School Marching bands are engrained in our City’s DNA and to recognize both of these occasions as paid holidays for those who provide the services for Marietta is a win-win.
The mayor’s office is planning to have a Special Called Meeting on aligning our city holidays with the state and federal in recognition of Juneteenth and Veterans Day and the additional benefit of budging two additional holidays for our valued Marietta service providers.
R. Steve Tumlin Jr.
Marietta Mayor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.