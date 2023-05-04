America seems to be rotting from the inside out. Morality appears to have lost any meaning. Who was the last president to utter the words "America is a Christian nation"? It used to be de rigueur. The Left, synonymous with the Democratic Party, seems to be aggressively against such a stance. Nonetheless, it is what got us and the West to the top of the worldwide heap, which now is crumbling before our eyes. We need Help. What to do? Prayer, for sure, and lots of it.
Throughout all history people have known that actors and the showbiz community, people whose lives are all about "Let's pretend," are the demimondaine, the underworld, and their lifestyles are anathema to sensible, responsible, moral and upright living; that is, keeping regular hours, going to work, religion, and having happy families. But for the past ca. 80 years or more, actors have been lionized and their lifestyles have been emulated and celebrated. That isn't healthy. Inventors, physicians, church leaders, true statesmen, authors, composers, teachers, and their like are the people whose lives we should be celebrating; not poseurs.
Americans are being entertained into stupefaction and utter bewilderment. There seem to be few conversations among adults that don't turn to talk about some movie or TV show. People are not living; they're watching other people pretending to live.
And music: good grief! What an amazing and lamentable devolution music has undergone over the past century. From Bach, Brahms, Beethoven, to ragtime, jazz, the American Songbook of Cole Porter and Gershwin, to rock, and now to whatever noise defies description. Every genre is simpler than the preceding one, until melody is no more; only The Beat survives. Each simplification causes a similar simplification in thought. How people dress has been mirrored right down along all the other simplifications. A simple people are easy to rule and to subjugate. Obviously, not all Americans are simple and stupefied. Scientists in all fields have brought forth veritable miracles to our midst. Most are amazingly beneficial and have enhanced all our lives, but there are others that have darker portent. The advancements in entertainment technology seem to have caused mass hypnosis and psychosis. People appear unable to tear themselves away from screens of all sizes. The scariest thing of all has to be Artificial Intelligence. I hate to even think of what possible evil lurks there. Pray, indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.