Sometimes satire and hyperbole can be so outrageous that it becomes easy to turn it around. Such is the letter entitled “How to cook a D.C. turkey” by Jason Shepherd on November 23, 2021. I am glad that Mr. Shepherd is former chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party; forever may he be former.
He satires lack of backbone, lack of heart, and hot air as well as turkeys full of pork fat in his diatribe. This certainly fits the current turkeys of his own party in D.C. Where are results of the previous administration regarding infrastructure and care for the citizens of this country? Where, in fact, is policy? Instead there is special treatment for the wealthy and special interests groups lobbying in D.C., denying results of election, gerrymandering, and voter suppression.
Finally, there are laws being passed to address our much needed infrastructure rebuilding and our often neglected and burdened members of the U.S. citizens. I will gladly pay more taxes to support these programs but also demand that corporations and billionaires do likewise. I encourage all the voters of Cobb County to read The Imposters by Steve Benen published last year. Then, decide who is performing as legislators in D.C., as you cast your vote in future elections. The high school students of Cobb County understand global warming and erosion of their society and are worried about their future, why shouldn’t we be now?
