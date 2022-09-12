Our president's lawyer set the DOJ straight in court last week and about time! Former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty argued that even the Justice Department didn't have a big problem with the situation ... until the FBI showed up unannounced to raid the president's home. Trusty indicated that if the DOJ had just asked nicely, the president would have complied. Lastly, the very experienced lawyer likened the dust-up between DOJ and his client as nothing more than a squabble over returning an overdue library book!
And we all know how unimportant that violation has become. During COVID, and I believe continuing to this day, the Cobb County Library System has suspended the few pennies fine for an overdue book. So there!
And besides, all this hype about all the classified, secret, and top secret papers held securely at the president's home is way overblown. For goodness' sake, Mar-a-Lago is guarded by the Secret Service. The feds want us to believe that just anybody could get to those papers. It's not like there have been instances of foreign nationals and spies hanging around down there.
As a reservist, I did my summer training at a sensitive compartmented information facility, a SCIF. I took it very seriously. How could I not when I was told things like never to exit the building through "that" door. If I did, I wouldn't get 20 steps before Marines would be pointing loaded weapons at me, ready to fire. Another time I asked one of the active-duty photographers what something was. His answer was the first time I heard the joke (masquerading as an aphorism), "I could tell you, but then I would have to kill you."
I owe a thank you to Mr. Trusty for his stated argument about all the silliness of this fuss over classified documents. Given the hassle our president has been given over his taking secret and top secret code word clearance items home with him, if ever I get the chance to vote for or against Donald John Trump, I certainly know what my vote will be. I won't disavow my 24-year Naval Reserve career ... no matter the reasoning of Mr. Jim Trusty, Esq.
