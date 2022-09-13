I find it hard to believe that there are still people who think the 2020 election was rigged, stolen, or generally not correct. It has been proven over and over that it was correct through recount after recount. Trump began saying months before the election that if he lost, it would be because of fraud. His people were telling him even then that he was behind in the polls. He could not accept that the voters were tired of his "Only I can fix it" attitude. Voters were tired of his saying the virus would just go away. It has not gone away yet. He is not as smart as he thinks he is. In fact he is dangerous. He tried to overturn an election because he thought we were too dumb to realize what he was doing. If we are stupid enough to allow him in the oval office again, I predict his first act will be to try to do away with the two-term limit so he can stay in power for the foreseeable future. Then we would become a third-world country.
He tried to do away with the votes from Georgia by trying to intimidate state officials to "find" 11,080 votes. There were no more votes to be found. All the allegations of fraud have been investigated and have been proved untrue. Why did he want to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6? He wanted to be there to "accept" the presidential office when his mob did as they were bid. The whole time he was in office he told lie after lie and expected his followers to believe every word. It has been estimated by the fact-checkers that he told at least 10,000 lies.
He also was the greatest threat to a free press. If they printed things he didn't like, they were labeled "fake news."
I feel sorry for those who have slavishly followed Trump and think he is the second-coming. In the next 30-40 years they are going to learn the extent of his failures as president and they will be so ashamed to have been duped.
When you go to vote, vote for the person, not the party. Make informed choices — don't let someone tell you how to vote. Make up your own mind. You know what is best for you. Don't continue to be a dupe.
(1) comment
Do you still believe Hilary when she says time & again that the 2016 Presidential Election was stolen by the Russians? Do you still believe Stacy when she says time & again that she should still be the Governor of Georgia. Do you have an explanation why Democrats still counted votes in Fulton County when "everyone" was sent home due to a leaking toilet "water emergency"? Can't honestly answer those 3 questions can you?
I will tell everyone how to vote: SEND ALL DEMOCRATS TO THE EMPLOYMENT LINE THIS NOVEMBER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.