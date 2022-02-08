The Comprehensive Transportation Plan is meant to be a 30-year strategic outlook on how the county moves by car, bike, foot, and transit. Unfortunately, after years of planning, the proposed final version is incomplete without including any policy or strategy for Complete Streets.
Complete Streets aren’t a new concept: they are the successful integration of transportation infrastructure that allows cars, bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users to safely share right-of-way. The Battery, Marietta Square, Smyrna Market Village, and many of our vibrant downtown districts are great examples of successful Complete Streets, yet the CTP makes no effort to expand on these successes across the county.
A Complete Streets Policy was adopted by Cobb County in 2009 to consider safe access for all users, including individuals with physical disabilities and senior citizens, in the planning, design, construction, and operation of streets.
Why then is there no mention of any Complete Streets projects or strategies in the 196-page document? With increased federal funding from the new Infrastructure Act dedicated to Complete Streets, the county is missing a great opportunity to provide its residents with safe alternative transportation modes.
Lynn Walston is a semi-retired teacher and resident of Cobb County.
