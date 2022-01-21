The second anniversary of living and dying with COVID-19 is approaching.
COVID-19 is not smallpox or polio. A vaccination will not eradicate it. It could be with us for a long time, like the common cold or flu. We’ve been through two additional variants and the CDC monitors each new variant occurring worldwide. The administration changes its mind weekly on every aspect of this dangerous virus. They cannot solve it. The only thing the administration doesn’t change is its mantra: Get vaccinated.
However, despite this being the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’, vaccinated people are still getting (and infecting others with) COVID, so vaccinations are not the panacea the administration says it is.
My niece went to New York last month for a friend’s engagement party. She had COVID last year; she was also vaccinated. She wore a mask on all airplanes and everywhere in NY, where the toughest mask mandates are. She did everything right, and still came home with omicron which she spread to her entire family.
By now, we all know someone who was vaccinated and got omicron.
When dealing with COVID, we do have a tool belt:
1. Vaccinations – right now it is the best way to minimize your variant symptoms. It’s not right for everyone though and we need to stop belittling those who cannot choose this tool.
2. Boosters – we will probably be taking a lot of these.
3. Masking – but if you’re not going to wear the correct kind of mask and wear it correctly, don’t think that you are protected from giving and receiving COVID. Do your research!
4. Co-morbidities – reduce yours. You can’t change your age or some of your health issues, but lose weight! That will help save your life in a number of ways.
5. Businesses – if you go to a restaurant or a grocery store and you don’t feel comfortable with their protection procedures, leave. There are plenty others just down the street. You can also order your groceries and restaurant food online.
6. Testing – this will be a useful tool once we get some.
7. Therapeutics – very useful treatment, but again, the federal government has to release sufficient quantities to the states.
8. Isolate – as much or as little as you want.
9. Respect others – even if their choices are not yours.
