For those following the world of politics for a while, the tone and tenor of today’s exchanges seems fairly foreign and distasteful. This transition has been awhile in coming — however, in order to attract concerned, learned, solutions-oriented folks to participate in elective office, the current environment must change.
This is one of the reasons many of us felt such a loss for our state and nation with the resignation of Johnny Isakson.
I came to Atlanta to start my medical training and practice in 1979. Johnny first ran for office in 1974. He was first elected in 1976 and was on the ballot every 2 years for one office or another from 1974 until 2004! While serving in the Georgia Legislature, he never served in the majority party. While in Washington, he spent most of his time in the majority.
Regardless, one always — always — sensed that Johnny was continually looking and working for solutions. For most folks, that’s all they ask — just work to solve problems, will ya? That’s just one of the reasons he was so beloved.
When I first ran for state Senate in 1996, it was Johnny who conveyed to me the best message for a newcomer. He was candid and forthright in what he felt was most needed from representatives: honesty, humility, diligence, a sense of principles, and a commitment to work positively for solutions.
Politics is a tough business. There are very few real friends. The individual who is with you to the end on a particular issue is unfailingly opposed to you on another. But in order to be successful on policy, one must court allies constantly and your ally today may be your foe tomorrow. Sometimes it works — sometimes it doesn’t.
It’s why in his farewell speech to the Senate, Johnny candidly spoke about his concerns for our country and its political institutions. He also attempted to share and leave with his colleagues one of the key observations and tenets of his engagement after over four decades in the arena – there were two kinds of people: friends and future friends. It wasn’t the first time I’d heard him say that. It was, however, the most poignant setting for that sentiment to be delivered.
Having served in public office for over 20 years and meeting and working with thousands of appointed and elected public officials, I came to appreciate how truly unique Johnny Isakson is in public life.
Georgia’s 6th District, which I had the privilege of following Johnny in representing, is full of folks who not only thought of him as a representative or senator, they thought of him, as I do, as a friend and neighbor — and appreciated that he put himself out there, taking the slings and arrows on their behalf. Many were comforted knowing that with Johnny, there was no guile, no gamesmanship, no question regarding motive.
Most folks in elected office are able to begin their public life path because they have been successful in some other endeavor. I used to tell my colleagues that it was important to read their very first campaign literature from their very first campaign — that’s who they are. That’s what brought them to public life. That should be their touchstone.
Johnny never had to go back and do that, for he was true to his mission — always. We didn’t always agree, but I never lost my admiration and respect for a truly beloved public servant in the best sense of the word. We were all so very lucky to have him commit and strive on our behalf for decades. Our community, state and nation are so much better for his service, in way large and small.
Johnny was an inspiration to me and countless others. May our state and nation endeavor to encourage and support our representative democracy in a way that will encourage and incentivize other Johnny Isaksons to commit their life to our betterment — just as he did for nearly 45 years. God bless you, Johnny.