Ask any long-term resident of Cobb County how the area has changed over the years and they will all point you to one thing: overdevelopment. East Cobb, once a suburban community spread amongst acreage and small farms, is now tightly-packed and traffic-jammed. South Cobb’s ever-increasing industrial developments shoved next to residential spaces make the area unrecognizable to those who grew up there. In fact, West Cobb seems to be the only place left in the county with low-density and considerable greenspace. Are we naïve enough to think that won’t change too?
There will be some pro-county activists who will tell you the county’s comprehensive plan and future land use map will somehow protect West Cobb from the overdevelopment that has befallen our neighbors to the North, South, and East. But as we’ve seen over many years, the Cobb Board of Commissioners has approved many development projects throughout the county which have created more traffic and resulted in a hodgepodge of buildings of various density, sizes, and styles. No matter who is elected to represent us in District 1, the county’s future land use plan, comprehensive plan, zoning policies, and building code could be modified or overruled at any time by a majority vote. And that majority is not with us.
Of the four district commissioners who make decisions on zoning, West Cobb only elects one, and gets only a partial vote for chair. (By the way, the last Chairperson elected from District 1 was Bill Byrne who left office 20 years ago!) The current chair has said South Cobb has taken on too much of the burden of affordable housing and industrial developments, and she is now looking westward.
Currently, our District 1 Commissioner is all that stands between us and future zoning changes. That is not enough. When just three other commissioners decide the need for more tax revenue or politically motivated “affordable housing” projects (i.e. high-density) take precedence, they can easily out-vote our representative to alter the comprehensive plan, overrule the land use map, pass the Unified Development Code, and change other policies that will lead to the overdevelopment of West Cobb.
This overdevelopment won’t happen right away, but West Cobb is the proverbial frog in the pot of water. The commissioners know if they approve high-density all at once, residents will flock to the polls to vote them out, just as a quick rise in temperature would cause the frog to bolt from the pot. But if the commissioners slowly expand shopping areas, quietly create a new development code, and only occasionally go against the land use plan, it will be a very slow boil until we look around and see West Cobb has all the traffic, mid-rise offices, apartments, and townhomes that fill the rest of the county. The frog will be cooked.
I believe that Cobb is more than capable of providing quality police, fire, 911, public works and other services. But when it comes to zoning issues, this County Commission will not protect the interests of West Cobb residents. Luckily, there is another option.
The City of Lost Mountain will be a local government whose representatives will be chosen by the residents of West Cobb. Instead of the county commissioners who don’t live here making zoning decisions for us, they will be made by a council of our neighbors who will look out for our interests. Since the city will be taking over, not duplicating, several services from the county, there is no additional government. This is small, local government. The way government should be.
As a proponent of the City of Lost Mountain, I ask my fellow West Cobb residents to set aside the “red herrings” and “gotcha” posts on social media and ask yourself one question: Who do you trust to maintain West Cobb the way it is, with rolling hills, treetops, and winding lanes? People who live in Austell, Powder Springs, Smyrna, and Canton Road? Or your fellow West Cobb neighbors? I believe the choice is clear.
I hope you will join me in voting YES for the City of Lost Mountain on May 24 th . Please visit www.cityoflostmountain.com for more details and information.
