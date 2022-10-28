As to letter writer Mr. Ben Osborne’s accusation of Roger Hines’ “missing the boat,” I beg to differ strenuously. Mr. Hines’ column was simply extolling Ms. Meloni’s forceful and proud patriotism to Italy, where the NWO and Globalism have made unwanted and negative strides.
Globalism is not an accident. It doesn’t just happen. It’s a deliberate incursion planned and implemented by authoritarian tyrannists hell-bent on destroying the West and its borders, languages, histories, and cultures. Nationalism is a very broad term which can be defined several ways. It is not ipso facto a negative, though it can be and has been. It is also a deep love of one’s history and culture, and a determination to maintain those virtues and defend them against adulteration. Ask any Israeli. The European Union is principally about economics, but also about a Continental pride in its disparate cultures, and a determination for peace.
Progressivism should have, over just the past two years of the Biden administration, proven itself unworthy of emulation and validity. Globalism is progressivism on steroids. It would install tyranny and impoverishment on the entire world. It would be run by a very few, hugely powerful elites. Its benighted adherents simply have not read. They are blind, unthinking dupes who, if they continue to sleep, will inherit a very ill wind.
