What a question for our time! It is a serious question. For some people, wearing a mask seems ridiculous. For others, it seems to be the only defense for protection from the COVID-19 variants. I believe we will all admit that there is great division within our nation about COVID-19, vaccines, and wearing masks. Rather than arguing or harboring uncomfortable attitudes toward people whose opinion differs from our own, we should ask, how can I help you feel safe?
Earlier this year, I saw a picture of a 1918 football game. The stadium was Grant Field and Georgia Tech was playing. I noticed two things: First, most of the attendees were students (men), who were wearing military uniforms. Second, they were all wearing masks. We understand the reason for the uniforms. The nation was united in its war effort for WWI, including college ROTC students. And the masks were worn because the nation was united in a battle against the 1918 flu. Masks were the only tool they had to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
My neighbor was 86 this year. I saw him slowly walking by my house each day. Often, we would talk together on the street while he taught me the history of our neighborhood. He never wore a mask. He refused vaccination. In November, he contracted COVID-19 and died. I miss talking to him. I feel bad that he refused to wear a mask or receive a vaccination.
We are at our best, as individuals and as a nation, when we encourage one another, respect one another, and honor one another, even if our opinions differ. Another Paul, (the Apostle) challenged me and you to “Honor others more than yourselves (Romans 12:10).” The next time you see me in the grocery store, in a building supply company, or in a restaurant, you will see me wearing a mask. Please encourage me by smiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.