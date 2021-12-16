I recently read the Around Town article about the battle between United Healthcare, Wellstar and the customers they should serve. I was disheartened to hear our politicians do what they oftentimes do, pass the buck. Specifically, Rep. Sharon Cooper and Rep. Erick Allen both pointed in other directions (“not my committee,” says the Republican, “free markets,” says the Democrat — yes you read those correctly).
The simple legislative answer is that the companies should not be allowed to end the contract mid-year. We as consumers go through the tedious process of selecting our plans every year, for a full year. The companies have an obligation to that contract just as we do. I think United Healthcare should have to pay my last three months of premiums back since they did not fulfill their obligation. That would be at a minimum.
It is a simple answer to an obvious problem. If they want to discontinue their arrangement effective Jan. 1, noted during open enrollment periods, that is fine. Then the consumer can choose to use their service or to discontinue. Now if I can figure this out in my free time, I am hoping that the collective group on the insurance committee could maybe come up with legislation that might sound similar. Thanks for listening.
