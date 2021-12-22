Most religions practice some form of The Golden Rule. The only exception I can think of were those which practiced human sacrifice. Any reading of the history of man shows that, once a person got outside his immediate community of friends, the only way he could trust the stranger was to hope the stranger believed a set of common values, such as "In God We Trust" noted on our currency. Same for boundaries between states, property rights, laws, stop lights, brands, patents, all created by man to create order.
In modern times, treating others the way you would want to be treated is codified in business with words such as "fiduciary." But that is really The Golden Rule in practice. Most of us would like to be on the receiving end of kindness. But the giving end also has benefits. Letting a person go ahead in traffic, getting something off a shelf at the store for a stranger who can't reach it, or making an anonymous donation leaves you with a good feeling.
While there have been several MDJ editorials suggesting kindness, this year in particular, I don't think we can get enough of it this year, no matter what religious, tribal, political, scientific, informed or uninformed understanding we have of our world, may we "doubt our own infallibility" long enough to give the gift of kindness to each other.
