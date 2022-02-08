When the White House staff was being sworn in last year, President Biden told these employees that he’d ‘fire them on the spot’ if he heard they had treated someone with disrespect. A laudable start for a new administration! But if the leader at the top does not follow the mandates he issues, what message does that send? Do as I say, but not as I do? We’ve heard that phrase a lot during this past year.
As President Biden celebrated his first year in office, a female reporter asked him why he was waiting for President Putin to make the first move with regard to Russia invading Ukraine. President Biden deemed that a stupid question and said so. "What a stupid question." Whether or not it was a stupid question is not the issue. Our president showed disrespect to this woman and that should not be acceptable, with or without the mandate he himself issued.
A few days later, the president said in reply to a question asked by Fox News reporter: "What a stupid son of a b_ _ _ _ _." After the administration became aware of the reaction to the comment, the president called the reporter to ostensibly apologize. His ‘apology’ was "It’s nothing personal, pal."
An article on CNN Politics brushed off the comment saying people get caught on hot mics all the time and President Trump called reporters names several times and never apologized. If our leaders are unable to treat others with respect and civility, what does that say about our country? The CNN article ended with this outrageous statement: "Don't disregard the fact that we now have a president, again, who operates under the normal rules of decorum and politeness. When a president does the right thing, it trickles down to the rest of society …"
And when our leaders do not do the right thing? Maybe it contributes to the extreme anger and frustration and lack of decorum and hatred we are seeing in our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.