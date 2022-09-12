Events of the past week offer clear evidence we are in a time of crisis. For example, senseless murders in Memphis and and the wanton killing of two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies. Our hearts should ache for the victims’ families. And, yes, we should seek solutions. But, those solutions are only going to come when true leadership prevails and the public acknowledges that evil exists in peoples’ hearts, and it is that evil which is manifested in events such as the gun violence seen in our communities.
Sheriff Owens reacted to the deputies’ murders by saying, “We need to do something, ladies and gentlemen, about these guns on the street . . . we definitely need to do something about that.” Not intending to put words in his mouth, but this sounds like the usual leadership response in America — blame the guns for gun violence. We always seem to soft peddle taking guns out of criminals’ hands and taking and keeping criminals off the streets. Blaming guns for gun violence, however, is equivalent to blaming the internet for wire fraud and the proliferation of pornography, a proposition most rational people would reject.
We have all sorts of tools available to society which are developed and intended for good. Let us please recognize and admit that it is the sinful heart of man that corrupts what is good and uses it for evil. And, let us be willing as leaders and the public to have the courage to admit the true, underlying cause of crime, such as the heinous murders of our two fine, young deputies here in Cobb County.
Finally, we should be proud and supportive of and thankful for all the fine men and women who serve in law enforcement locally and across the nation.
