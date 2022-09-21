In these polarized times, it is worth noting that the Cobb County community recently lost one of its humble leaders, a force for good — Larry Bishop.
Larry did not serve on powerful boards or accumulate vast material wealth. Instead, he devoted himself to his family and hundreds of young men residing in our community. Since 1995, Larry was a leader of Boy Scout Troop 713 at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church and he served as scoutmaster longer than anyone. When he retired as scoutmaster in 2013, he continued as scoutmaster emeritus and provided valuable assistance to the troop. Larry taught scouts the value of community and good citizenship, so that they would go on to become engaged, knowledgeable, and responsible adult citizens. He continued to mentor succeeding scoutmasters, including me.
One of Larry's greatest qualities was his love of nature. He put that love to work by teaching our suburban boys about the natural beauty of the South and he also taught them life lessons along the way. I suspect they will pass those lessons down to children of their own.
My last conversation with Larry was when I was dropping off a political campaign sign at his house. After we talked politics for a few moments, his face lit up, and he handed me some columbines he had started from seed. He had his priorities straight. We could all learn from him.
