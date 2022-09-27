I would like to thank Mr. Thompson for his response to my letter about life under Joe Biden. His response sums up perfectly the different mindset between his liberalism and my conservatism.
My criticism of life under Biden involves indisputable facts that are burdening all Americans today: High inflation, higher food costs, higher fuel costs, higher crime rates across the country, especially in Democrat controlled cities, uncontrollable national debt, etc. Mr. Thompson’s reason for liking life under Biden is: No more Trump! Hating Donald Trump is more important than all the ill effects I listed that are hurting Americans today! This is irrational thinking. I have to wonder what Donald Trump did to this man to cause him to hate Trump so much. Oh yes, I remember: Those mean tweets.
This attitude demonstrates my concern for America today: We shouldn’t worry about Joe Biden, we should worry about the minds of the people voting for him. Mr. Thompson was also upset with me because I called the pandemic phoney. Question: How can you call a disease a pandemic that has a 99.03 survival rate? The term pandemic, meant to scare the “sheeple” of America, was the tool to allow the Democrats to spend trillions of dollars to buy votes from their supporters. This vaccine they sold to the public didn’t protect us from the virus (CDC admitted). The masks they forced us to wear everywhere didn’t work (CDC admitted). The total deaths initially published to further terrify the public was also wrong and subsequently reduced (admitted by the CDC).
How many retractions must be made before it’s obvious this was a scam by the Democrats to test government control power to use for future use. This tactic must be somewhat successful as I still see people walking outside and driving their cars wearing masks today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.