Georgia’s Senate debated responsibility for record gasoline prices and announced it was Biden. Sen.Hufstetler, R-Rome, pointed at Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone pipeline and drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.
Meanwhile, energy experts and oil executives blame the price increase on shareholders and financial institutions hesitant to invest money required to increase oil production. They also claim oil field workers must be found and wait times for fabricated parts and other supplies must decrease. The obstacles are surmountable but will take years before significant production increases.
Meanwhile, Biden pleads with Big Oil to drill. White House spokesperson Psaki claims 4,000 new drilling permits were issued by the administration and thousands more are stockpiled by oil companies. Pumping rates increased during Biden’s first year as the industry climbed out of the pandemic and Saudi’s Aramco conceded on 3/20/22 to increase its oil production.
Meanwhile Robert Roush, former Secretary of Labor and Senator Warren claim Big Oil can bring down gasoline prices immediately, but are using the war, rising global demand, and tight inventories to make record profits. ExxonMobile made $23bn profit in 2021 and expects $33bn this year. BP earned $12.8bn in 2021 and expects $15.6bn this year. Keeping oil prices high allows Big Oil to do more share buy backs, pay more dividends and give big bonuses to executives.
So here are the four narratives Cobb voters must choose between in 2022.
1. Republican political rhetoric charging high gas prices on Biden’s conspiracy to “ban all oil.”
2. Big Oil is constrained by logistics and finances.
3. Biden is doing all he can to keep gasoline prices down at the pump including urging Big Oil to “drill baby drill” because he wants to get re-elected.
4. Oil companies are making a lot of money and want to keep the current unique world oil market going for as long as possible.
If Cobb votes Republican (Walker, Loudermilk, Greene, etc.), we are essentially voting to do nothing to lower gasoline prices. If you vote Democratic (Warnock, etc.) you are voting for a windfall profit tax on Big Oil and immediate direct assistance to struggling consumers. If we cut back on unnecessary travel and move to fuel efficient vehicles our vote is for Demand Destruction and against Big Oil Profiteering.
