The dream of a Fanny Williams’ Center for Reconciliation and Race Relations in the former sharecroppers’ cabin that bears her name appears not to be a viable option at this time for the city of Smyrna to even entertain.
Reclaiming and telling the full narrative of Smyrna’s racial complexities within the cabin walls would be an initiative of Racial Trust Building begun by Mayor Norton.
Alas, it appears that during Black History Month, the city is bent on denying itself the opportunity to reclaim the cabin space from its sordid past and is focused on bulldozing the old sharecroppers’ structure.
By reclaiming this cabin space, the full narrative of Smyrna’s African-American history can be told year-round. It would elevate Black community contributions as well as face the pain of disrespect and inequality in a safe zone.
To rid the city of its cabin and past is book banning by another name. It removes and whitewashes Smyrna’s history.
The irony lies only a block down Atlanta Road where the Reed House was preserved by the city to the tune of millions and some of its past occupants were known to be avowed white supremacists.
As Black History events unfold across the nation, Smyrna’s celebrations are neophyte. In 2019 an official Smyrna United Committee asked for a Black History event.
So recent as to touch this request was a “nay” vote cast by then-councilman Derek Norton, now Mayor Norton, Council member Tim Gould and others to sponsor such a city event. Apparently hearts can be changed and perhaps it even gives hope to revisit the proposed demolition of the sharecroppers’ cabin. A Black History celebration should include honoring Smyrna’s Black leadership, the forgotten Tom MacNiel and Jean Aaron. MacNiel was a Cobb County principal in Smyrna and an Aunt Fanny’s Restaurant maitre d' who ran unsuccessfully twice for city council in the 1980s. Ms Aaron ran for city council to “have a seat at the table.” in 2003. The city quickly gerrymandered her ward and she too lost. Finally, nearly 15 years later Smyrna elected an AFAM, Maryline Blackburn, for a seat at the city council dais.
Council member Dr. Lewis Wheaton follows in their footsteps and upon the shoulders of Fanny Williams.
