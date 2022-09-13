The global lunatic left is running the Western world off a cliff! Sri Lanka’s leftist government was trying to turn the country into an organic garden: instead they ended up starving their people. The people invaded the capital and threw out the leadership. The farmers in Holland have had to mount large protests over the closure of 30% of the farms due to emission requirements. Holland is the second leading exporter of foodstuffs in the world. Germany is facing cold weather without the needed heating oil and gas to warn their homes. In addition, they have abandoned their nuclear reactors that generate their power. France is facing shortages due to the Green Energy zealots.
President Biden just returned from the Middle East empty handed after begging for more petroleum even though the U.S. has more than anyone in the world. The world’s elites claim to support the poor and disadvantaged, even as they strip them of every essential for life: food, gas, and power.
In the United States, the radical left is principally made up of a multitude of minority groups who are united in their hatred of America. They are products of Orwellian techniques of deception. The doublespeak that is used in our colleges to confuse the students and the eradication of history are their primary methods of indoctrination.
The majority of people in the West are not interested in being sacrificed on the altar of climate change and gender for some futuristic utopian dream. How anyone can actually think that these elitist egomaniacs can change the world after watching them fail at most everything else that they try is a great mystery.
While both Europe and America to an extent are still in the grip of some kind of guilt about their histories, the people need to come out of their stupor and remove these cretins! Otherwise, they will turn the world into a wasteland and/or we will end up being controlled by the Chinese and Russians.
Socialism has never worked, and it will not work. However, this is the future that the elites are pushing. Every time that this form of government has been tried, it has left the people worse off!
Thomas Sowell said that intellectuals have been wrong many times because “ they often spout off about stuff they know nothing about.” Liberals don’t care about facts, only the way things ought to be. The climate is a perfect example!
