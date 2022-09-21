Our brilliant founders gave us the best government in all human history, but there are powerful, united people on the Left who mean to put an end to it, asap. They have big plans for a one-world government that would spell the end of the freedoms our founders guaranteed us. But guarantees are only as good as the strength behind them. It appears to me that very many of the children of the founders have gone soft and are unwilling to fight these leftists who mean to enslave us. Modern devices have hypnotized many into a comatose stupor. Many of our leaders like apologies. They seem to think that placating the socialist/communist wannabe tyrants will make them tolerate us on the Right. But weakness is surrender. Strength laughs at weakness.
Our wonderful American history, though imperfect, certainly, as is anyone's history, being twisted, bent, revised, and destroyed. No nation is secure beyond the point at which it can defend itself. That has been proven time and again. Hong Kong thought it was special and free, even within communism's border. Suddenly, it was not free. Taiwan may well be next. Ukraine is in a hot war right now for its survival. This is a restless planet. Strength and vigilance win; apathetic torpidity loses.
One more thing: gullible young supporters of the socialist, happy-face masquerade think they'll be footloose and fancy-free when the tyrants gain full power; they're wrong: they'll be as enslaved as all the rest of us. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
