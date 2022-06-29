Below is the opinion letter I submitted in May of last year. It is surprisingly similar to one you published in the MDJ on June 24. It appears my letter may have been a premonition of the current controversy over the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion.
May 26, 2021
Governor Kemp signed into law a bill to protect the unborn by banning most abortions in Georgia after a heartbeat is detected. I wonder how those who oppose the law and demand little or no abortion restrictions reconcile the following:
An MDJ news story of April 23 reported on a one-car accident as a result of which a woman and her unborn child died. A Criminal Warrant was subsequently signed against the driver for Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree in the death of the mother and Homicide Feticide by Vehicle 1st Degree for the death of her unborn child. Each charge can carry a sentence of 3 to 15 years imprisonment.
So, how can a legal right to intentionally end the life of an unborn child be reconciled with criminal prosecution for the unintentional death of an unborn child? How could these two situations legally co-exist? The “Heartbeat” law recognizes that they cannot co-exist and that an unborn child is an unborn child and an innocent life is an innocent life in all situations. The birth of a child may be eagerly awaited or unwanted. Either way, the unborn deserve protection or history will judge America as a nation that practiced child sacrifice.
