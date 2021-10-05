I am writing in defense of the greatest president in my lifetime of 77 years: Donald J. Trump. I supported him from the beginning because I was tired of candidates who have been in Washington for years and do not serve my best interests, but their own.
I don't understand the hatred of President Trump, who did almost everything he promised. For the first time in years we were energy independent, he got rid of Isis and terrorists who maimed or killed our soldiers. He gave my husband and me double exemption on our tax return, which allowed us to have more money in our retirement years. He stopped illegals, yes illegals, not immigrants, from entering our country. He made our military the best in the world. He let our enemies know they should not mess with the United States. He donated his salary.
I haven't heard that Biden is following suit.
Trump had China against the wall, then they hit back with the China virus. Coincidence? He promised a vaccine within the year and delivered. Pfizer played dirty by waiting until after the election to announce a vaccine. Trump worked 24/7 for our this country. He was impeached twice by the House and investigated from 2015 to the present. All the media, except Newsmax was against him. Even some Republicans, like Paul Ryan were against him from the beginning. If you watch MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, you will only hear negative about President Trump.
Something smells about the 2020 election, but you better not mention it. President Trump's only way of getting his message out was by Twitter, then they banned him. Biden's policies will not hurt me at 77, but I am concerned for my grandchildren and our once beautiful USA. I have lived in Europe and realized how fortunate I am to be born in the USA and live here most of my life. No other country compares to the lifestyle and freedom we enjoy. I pray every day those who want socialism will wake up before it is too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.