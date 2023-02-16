President Biden is playing a dangerous game by considering sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine in order to entice Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. We must learn from history when it comes to World Wars. The sinking of the Lusitania with the death of over 1,000 passengers, including some 124 Americans, softened our resolve to get involved in WWI. Two years later, after sending arms and munitions to England in American ships that were often sunk by German U-boats, we were drawn into that war.
The same thing happened in WWII when FDR tried to get around direct support of the war against Germany with the “Lend Lease Plan”, which sent arms and munitions to Russia to help in their fight against Germany. However, renaming military support for one side of any war is not enough to keep you out of the conflict. Germany declared war on the US anyway.
Whether it is Abrams or Leopard 2 tanks, both the US and Germany are NATO members, and an attack on one is an attack on all. If Putin considers these modern tanks to be offensive weapons and the supply of those tanks to be an act of war by the suppliers, he may declare war on those countries. If that happens, it will be the end of the world as we know it. We should not be sending Ukraine anything but older (surplus) equipment that does not reduce our military readiness. Unfortunately, we may need the modern equipment and munitions for our own defense.
