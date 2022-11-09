Obviously, letter to the editor writer Mr. Eddie Allison was on a different planet during the four years Trump was president. During Trump's tenure in office, gas prices were down, the economy was good, the job market was the best it's been in years, immigration was under control and most of all, most people were safe and happy when they walked the streets. This is why most Americans still support him.
Now that we have Biden as president, he makes Carter happy again. I use the name president reluctantly. We have higher gas prices because of his executive order closing the pipeline, food shortages, higher taxes, bad economy, rampant crime on our streets, no respect for the leadership of our country because he hides in his basement and will not meet the challenge of running the country. If you had done your homework instead of believing the "fake news" you would know better.
What most Democrats did not like about Trump was that he gave back to them what they deserved when they spoke badly about his office. It had always been OK for them to criticize before and get away with it until they met their match. One other thing they did not like, the country was run like a business like it should be and foreign leaders respected Trump and feared the USA, which obviously they do not now.
America was created by geniuses and is now run by idiots.
