The Fourth Estate (media/press) was expected to be a check on the government. The Fourth Estate started disintegrating 50 years ago as it turned to washed-up political operatives as “journalists.” We are currently listening to former political operatives regurgitate the talking points of their political bosses.
These “news” outlets are actually extensions of the socialists and technocrats who are actively changing America into an oligarchy with them in charge. There is barely a vestige of respect for freedom of speech, the press, and other opinions. The opposing views are never presented without mockery.
The insurrectionists had already seized control of the colleges and universities. Using the schools of education within the colleges and universities, they have now launched their “disciples ” to indoctrinate children from K-12. Parents have only recently discovered the extent of the lunacy.
The second target in education was the law schools. We are now seeing twisted rulings and irrational decisions sprinkled throughout the judiciary. In the recent questioning of judicial nominees for positions in the federal courts, the senators were noticeably shocked by the ignorance and lack of judicial understanding of some of the judicial candidates. For example, the nominee for the southern district of New York had no experience in appellate courts or securities laws: most of the cases in that court concern complicated securities violations!
If the Afghanistan fiasco and the COVID lockdown disasters were not enough to get your attention, you may be part of the insurrection, and you will never wake up. Thank God the Canadian truckers’ woke up!
My dad told me that when a man puts his hand on your shoulder, be aware of where his other hand is located! Our Christian ancestors were educated to beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing, and we should do the same.
