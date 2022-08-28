Why are parents so ignorant about what TikTok and other social media are doing to their children? Having a billion people in the world on TikTok, of which 25% are children, should alarm everyone. The time spent on TikTok is 5-plus hours a day in ages 3-5, and eight hours a day for older children.
Should the fact that a significant number of users are predators bother you? Brain scans show increased activity in the brain while kids are on their devices, similar to what drug addicts and alcoholics experience. If you have ever watched a parent try to remove a phone or pad from a child, you know what I mean. They get angry, and, instead of your controlling them, they often argue with you or create a scene.
There are many internet manipulators who use TikTok and other social media to indoctrinate, train, lure, groom, and talk children into questioning their gender; they also soft-pedal sex surgery, inculcates racism as well as other woke ideologies, and alarm children about the future of the world. Suicide rates among young people had been skyrocketing even before the pandemic.
The isolation and separation of children from their peers during the pandemic was already occurring, along with their addiction to their screens. Obviously, the pandemic exacerbated their social development. There is no limit to the images, and the desensitizing effects that can occur in 5-8 hour-a-day usage of their devices. This is another of the major reasons that they are not learning! Check out the test scores.
The lack of development of social skills will be a life long-handicap. Looking at a screen for 5-8 hour a day will make one unsocialable! Visit a college cafeteria with a student, ask questions and you will find that many are not ready for prime time. The digital age is producing robots for their own computer maintenance. It’s no wonder that there is a decrease in marriages and population.
In the old stories and myths that are told of fire-breathing dragons dominating a town, we now have a real dragon with multiple limbs kidnapping our kids. If parents do not control these devices, they will not know their children in a few years.
