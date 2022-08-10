Is President Biden trying to bring back the Depression of the 1930s? Or is he more like the Captain of the Titanic who steamed headlong into the iceberg? Or, maybe, he is like Nero who is said to have played his fiddle as Rome burned?
No president in history has done this much damage to his own country in so little time! President Obama warned us about Joe, but the Democratic “kingmakers” knew better. As 54% of Americans try to live paycheck to paycheck, President Biden announces that one million gallons of oil will be drawn from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for six months. The implication is that it is to help inflation here. However, it is reported that he is sending this oil to Europe and Asia, including China.
Our seriously incompetent Democratic Congress has been selling oil out of the SPR in order to pay down debt. Let me explain: We are sending oil to China, (a competing super power who I believe sent us COVID-19), to help the Chinese economy and make us weaker!
Are we living in “Weekend at Bernie’s” or “Back to the Future?” While we know the man who was the Wizard of Oz, we don’t know the true puppeteers who are behind Biden’s curtain. President Biden has said that Hunter Biden is the smartest person that he knows. Maybe it’s Hunter who is in charge. He was paid millions by a giant Chinese Oil company, CEFC China Energy, and others!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.