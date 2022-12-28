I fully agree with columnist Michael Murphy’s December 16 column that homelessness continues to have an overdue presence in our communities, and that solutions continue to elude us. One of the key reasons that we have difficulty finding a solution is because it is a complex problem. The causes for homelessness are many and diverse, and each individual homeless person has their own unique situation. Therefore, there can be no “one size fits all” answer.
The good news is that there are multiple governmental, nonprofit and religious institutions that are already making a difference but there is much more to be done. In addition to supporting these institutions, we must identify the gaps in the existing solutions and fix those. Perhaps, rather than trying to drink (or is it boil) the ocean with great big comprehensive solutions, we should be looking for specific ways we can make our existing solutions work better by addressing the gaps that can be more easily addressed.
Mr. Murphy’s column, combined with the dropping temperatures, caused me to think of one such serious homeless issue that could have a low-cost and simple solution. In this land of plenty, no one should ever have to sleep outside when the temperature drops into the 30s or below, no matter their circumstances. This is a situation that occurs only a handful of days per year here in Marietta and requires no more than a heated room (perhaps a church, school gym, government building…) with a couple of volunteers to make it work. With the onset of cold weather, most of the homeless will have already found some accommodation but for the few that are literally left out in the cold, this would be a Godsend and, sometimes, literally a lifesaver.
While my recommendation does not solve “homelessness” per se, it addresses a small, but important, gap. Perhaps if we focused on the existing gaps, we could make a big difference in the number of men, women and even children who are without a place to sleep at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.