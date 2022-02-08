As the old saying goes, “the best time to do something good was in the past. The next best time to do it is now”.
For far too long, this county has underfunded transit at the expense of its residents, workers, and visitors. In the 1970s, we voted against joining MARTA based largely on bad arguments best left to the past. Since then our overly conservative transportation policy has led to an overdependence on expanding road capacity. This has only led to greater car dependency resulting in one of the largest commuting populations in the country. Our sprawling land use has transformed our natural land into subdivision after subdivision of unsustainable single family homes.
It’s past time for the county and its residents to fix our mistakes of the past, especially as we continue to grow. By adopting smarter land use policies combined with alternative transportation investments, where transit and bike/pedestrian infrastructure is a necessity, we can finally start to reduce the number of trips we take using a car. This will result in less traffic, reduced CO2 emissions, safer roads, and a stronger economy.
Remember the next time you are stuck in traffic: YOU are the traffic. It’s time we fix this by making transit and other alternative transportation methods an option.
Matthew Stigall
Acworth
Mr. Stigall has been a Cobb County resident for over 30 years and serves on the Cobb County Transit Advisory Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.