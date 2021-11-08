Veterans Day has a special meaning for all who served this country in one of the armed forces. It should never be confused with Memorial Day, which is a day we honor those who left it all on the battlefield in defense of our country. My time in the U.S. Navy remains the high water mark of my life. No other experience compares with it for shaping my life. No other experience rivals it for being part of something committed to a greater good than any one individual can accomplish alone.
World War II had ended only a few months before I was born. You couldn’t throw a stone and not hit a veteran of that war when I was a boy. The Korean War followed shortly afterwards, and in the ensuing years those veterans and veterans from World War I were visible not only in the parades they marched in, but because a good many had lost limbs or were otherwise disabled. America loved these veterans and they were treated with the respect they had earned.
Times change and the Vietnam War changed all of that. While the U.S. has engaged in unpopular wars over its 240 years, I am unaware of one that exceeds, to this day, the unpopularity of this war. The war really cranked up after August 1964, and those without student, medical, conscientious objector or other deferments, were soon drafted. I remember well the most famous induction center in the country, 39 Whitehall Street in lower Manhattan. As a Wall Street messenger I walked by this building daily in the summers while working my way through college. Each week the busses were lined up taking countless numbers of draftees to Fort Dix in New Jersey for basic training. I have often wondered how many never returned, how many came back broken in mind and body.
My turn came in 1967 following commissioning from OCS (Officer Candidate School) as an ensign. After a year and a half on the USS SPRINGFIELD (CLG-7), a light cruiser home ported in Norfolk, Virginia, I volunteered to serve as an officer-in-charge of a Swift Boat in Vietnam. I had no idea what I had signed up for, and my guess is that most of my fellow officers-in-charge didn’t either. We were motivated to follow those who preceded us in World War II, the fathers, uncles and other relatives and neighbors who fought in that war. It was what our generation did, what we thought and believed was expected of us.
There are too many great people to name that I was so fortunate to have served with on both the SPRINGFIELD and in Vietnam. I do think their service and friendship deserve honorable mention. Edward Lerner, whom I befriended in OCS, has been one of my longest friends and who is the godfather to one of my daughters. On the SPRINGFIELD I had some of the greatest leaders and mentors I ever knew. Among them are Joe Mahar, David Gear, Lando Zech (the commanding officer who retired as a vice admiral), and Warren C. Hamm (the executive officer who retired as an upper echelon rear admiral). Also included is Charles (Sandy) Prouty from the SPRINGFIELD and SEALS in Vietnam, as good a friend as one could have. My Swift Boat comrades include Kenny Cozart (whom I also served with on the SPRINGFIELD and lifelong friend), Mike Gann, Shelton (Doc) White, Bob Scattergood, Rock Harmon, Jay Becker, and John O’Neill.
I have been to two Swift Boat reunions in recent years and written about them both in my Agitators. You couldn’t find a more diverse group of veterans representative of America, sailors now long in tooth who went on to participate in the work force in every occupation you can think of, who come from every region and most states. They went on to have families---children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren---and careers. They participated in the life of their communities, and they worked to make them just a little bit better than when they first arrived.
These veterans quietly went about their lives, and at the reunions I didn’t hear a single political discussion. Conversations focused on family, what each individual had done over the decades, and shared experiences with fellow sailors who were there for each other when all hell broke loose. John O’Neill and I couldn’t be more different in many of our views, but he was there for me on the rivers and canals of South Vietnam when the only thing that mattered was knowing that he had my back. Our political differences don’t, and should never divide us. They take a seat far back in the bus against the fact that what unites us and all veterans far exceeds anything that could divide us. Arlington National Cemetery has no political or religious qualifications.
On this Veterans Day I want to especially acknowledge the late Captain Art Warner, USN. I met this great man by accident in a restaurant on Christmas Eve 2000. He was by himself, a widower, and wearing a NAVY baseball hat. He saw my Vietnam lapel pin and asked me about it. One thing led to another, and it turned out that Captain Warner graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy on December 19, 1941---the first accelerated class to enter World War II. He served on submarines in the Pacific during the entire war and retired from the Silent Service in 1969. Along with other of my then fellow FBI agents, we had many lunches together. Captain Warner’s stories made the hair on your neck stand up. But there was no doubt that he was someone you would follow through the gates of hell, a man of quiet distinction who served this country so well and honorably.
The ranks of those I served with are diminishing all too quickly. Agent Orange’s long tail is taking its deadly toll on many of us. Each year fewer answer the bugle call of muster. I wanted this column to memorialize them and their service. Each of them, like myself, would gladly wear the uniform again. There is no greater honor, and I am grateful for having had that honor. These are the ties that bind---forever.
This Agitator marks my final roll call with the Marietta Daily Journal. I have been writing for exactly ten years beginning in November 2011. The late editorial editor, Joe Kirby, asked me if I would consider being a contributor to the electronic version of the newspaper because of my views representing a different slant with the local community. As a native of Brooklyn and Staten Island, I brought in a Yankee perspective (for better or for worse) coupled with other life experiences.
I will always be grateful for the opportunity the MDJ gave me to contribute to the various discussions on the opinion pages. That is what a good newspaper does, and the MDJ has always been open to diverse opinions. To those who read my columns and occasionally commented to agree or disagree, thank you. You too added to the important discussions about our country, state and community. Special thanks also to Damon Poirier at the MDJ for all he did to ensure my commentaries got posted without a hitch. Also, I would like to thank Megan Leonard Stauts who preceded Damon, who worked with me to get the Agitator up and going through various glitches early on. And to all of you, the readers, I wish you the Navy blessing of smooth seas and following winds in all things in your lives.
