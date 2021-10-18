One of the judicial philosophies that conservatives hold in high regard pertains to originalism and textualism. What was the intent of the Founding Fathers at the time they wrote the Constitution, and what is the literal meaning of the words, both of the Constitution and in interpreting statutes? Originalists do not believe legislative intent, which can often be found in documents associated with the enactment of a particular law, should be considered if it conflicts in any way with the language of that law.
Judicial activism is something conservatives decry and attribute to more liberal judges. But activism actually goes both ways except that the one side uses it as a favorite political weapon. Nowhere in the First Amendment is there a single word about money and associating money with speech. Arguments go both ways on why the Founding Fathers may have omitted a mention of it considering how controversial this has become since the Supreme Court decision Citizens United vs. FEC (2010) overturned longstanding laws limiting campaign finance and affirming that speech can be equated with money.
The amount of money to run a senate or presidential campaign is mindboggling, but it is almost impossible to exert any meaningful regulation of it because of Citizens United. In 2016, Charles and David Koch pumped almost a billion dollars of their own money into races around the country that comported with their personal and business interests. How many people can compete with that?
The AJC reported on September 30th that the Georgia state ethics commission increased the amount of money donors can contribute to statewide candidates by almost 9% for the 2022 election season. That’s three percent more than the COLA Social Security and other federal annuitants will receive in 2022. A few months earlier a new law was passed, signed by Governor Brian Kemp without much debate, that allows for “leadership committees” to receive contributions from lobbyists while the Georgia legislature is in session, overturning a 30 year precedent. I’m sure special interests are only too happy for another opportunity to lighten their wallets and can’t thank their representatives and governor enough for it.
Who could argue against politicians, a most deserving class, the ability to stay several steps ahead of inflation so that they can remain in office? Under these new limits, by way of example, a goodhearted citizen can now contribute to a governor up to $19,700, which includes primaries, runoffs and the general election. As for the leadership committees, no check is big enough, and the generous donors get absolutely no promises of anything for their support of good government.
Of course we all know that money doesn’t buy a thing, that there isn’t a single elected official who has ever lived who ever admitted that s/he can be bought for a lunch, and the donors seem happy with an arrangement that we are assured gets them nothing in return.
Shortly after Newt Gingrich became my congressman and House Speaker, I wrote him a short letter asking for his support on a proposed law. I got a form letter in response four months later, after he had already voted against it, saying that he would consider my views when the bill came up for a vote.
A few years later I wrote another letter to Gingrich asking for his support concerning a tax law that affected retirees who moved from one state to another, and gave an example how it would affect both federal and civilian retirees alike. This led to a letter saying that his office was pursuing my problem with officials in New York State. Considering I had never asked him to pursue anything, that I didn’t claim to have a problem with New York State, one can see how much attention this letter and the other one got.
Coincidentally, at the time I wrote my first letter Gingrich hosted a Republican Party breakfast in Washington, an event that was widely reported in the media. It cost $50,000 for bacon and eggs, but with it you got Gingrich’s oral standard fare of everything that was wrong with the government he so desperately wanted to serve and fix. None of the participants at this breakfast were from the Sixth Congressional District of Georgia. Any bets that any one person who was there could get a phone call returned from the good House Speaker himself despite having no vote in the Sixth Congressional District?
Contrast all of this with Georgia’s new voting law that among other things limits anyone providing food or water to voters standing in line on Election Day. The same people who can’t be bought or influenced by lunches, dinners and cash were so concerned that a bottle of water and a Delta size bag of Cheetos could actually change someone’s vote, that the recipient came to the precinct not having any idea who they were going to cast their ballot for until given this “largess.”
Some years ago a woman named Angela Speir served one term on the Public Service Commission of Georgia. She refused to take any campaign contributions. She also refused to have lunch with any special interest representatives. Her policy was she would meet anyone who wanted to talk to her in her office, and they were welcome to bring their bologna sandwich while she brought hers. Strange how she wasn’t very popular with people who like to give money with no expectations.
Probably no one summed up campaign finance and money in politics better than the former Congressman Ozzie Myers (D-PA) who went to prison for taking bribes. He was captured on camera stuffing an envelope with cash into his suitcoat pocket while memorializing the words, “Money talks, bulls--- walks.” Give the guy credit for at least being honest and exposing the Emperor With No Clothes.
