We live in strange and changing times, but I state the obvious. I am a New Yorker (Brooklyn and Staten Island), but have lived in the Deep South now pushing 50 years (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia). I have borne witness to the political shift from the overwhelming dominance of the Southern Democrats to the Republican Party---at least until recently.
The Southern Democrats are gone with the wind, but a Democratic Party, arguably more in line with FDR but with its own factions, is making serious inroads. And Georgia’s demographics have changed dramatically during this time where the white majority is barely hanging on, which is occurring in other southern states, too.
Who would have ever thought that a fellow New Yorker, Donald Trump, would so dominate southern politics, who would be more popular than most of the home grown Republicans? Locally, I think the last time the Cobb County commission had a chairperson who was from Georgia was around the mid-1980s. Two have been from New York and one from New Jersey. Makes one wonder where all the good ole boys (and girls) have gone.
Last Saturday the “former guy” was the keynote speaker at a Republican fundraiser in Perry, Georgia. From the photos I saw, there were red MAGA hats everywhere, many also with 2024 on them. As is Trump’s wont since 2020, he bemoaned how the election was the most fraudulent in history.
Of course, more down ballot Republicans won than the polls predicted, but neither Trump nor those who triumphed want to talk about how clever the unknown fraudsters were in being able to pull this off in multiple states, districts, and municipalities. Obama won Florida twice, but Trump won it in 2020 by more than he did in 2016. Yet neither Trump nor those who cry fraud where Trump lost have called for a recount in Florida.
But where truth proved to be stranger than fiction was when Trump said that Democrat and liberal Stacy Abrams would be a better governor than the very conservative incumbent, Brian Kemp and in effect endorsed her. From comments I’ve seen by those who were present, most took Trump’s statement seriously. And the only reason Trump wants to see Kemp defeated is because Kemp did his job, he kept his oath to the federal and Georgia Constitutions by refusing to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia. To the crowd, though, Trump was the hero and Kemp the loser. Needless to say, Kemp was not at the rally.
Statesmanship is something that you can find in a metaphoric museum. It no longer exists except for the rarest of exceptions, to wit, Liz Chaney (R-WY). Chaney voted with Trump more than ninety percent of the time and had a more conservative voting record in the House than most of her fellow Republicans. But her mistake was voting to impeach Donald Trump in connection with the January 6th insurrection and voting to support a bipartisan committee to investigate the occurrence.
In other words, Chaney is being judged by Republicans for not being loyal to an individual but loyal to her oath and conservative principles. Funny how this works. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has gone against President Joe Biden, who is standing on principle when Biden needs him most, is a hero to Republicans.
Today we have snot-nosed politicians like Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) who tried to demean and humiliate Army Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley in hearings pertaining to Afghanistan. He wasn’t alone in his grandstanding as he sought to create sound bites that would be music to the ears of Trump without giving Milley a chance to respond. Other desperate Republicans also continue to curry favor and blessings from the former guy to advance their political careers. It should be noted that Hawley wasn’t even born when Milley began his military service to this country, and the good senator, surely a true patriot, never volunteered to serve in uniform himself.
Times change. During Vietnam, service members and veterans weren’t respected or acknowledged, mostly by the left. After Ronald Reagan became president things changed and we heard for decades since, “Thank you for your service.” Now it’s open season again on the upper echelon of our military by our elected politicians, almost all who were too busy to join one of the branches, and coming mostly from the right.
Democrats have their own issues right now with moderates and progressives, each unwilling to compromise in order to get legislation passed. The debt ceiling is about to be reached, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will not work with Democrats to reach a solution to pay for the bills that include over $7 trillion that Republicans ran up while Trump was in office.
Getting elected and reelected has become more important than supporting what is good for the country. Term limits would probably go a long way in resolving this problem, but the people who it would affect will only pay lip service to it. Remember former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s (R-GA) contract with America that included a term limits provision?
Today’s times remind me of the Johnny Cash song from 1965, “The Man on the Right is on the Left.” Kind of sums things up today as I see it.
There once was a musical troupe
A pickin' singin' folk group
They sang the mountain ballads
And the folk songs of our land
They were long on musical ability
Folks thought they would go far
But political incompatibility led to their downfall
Well, the one on the right was on the left
And the one in the middle was on the right
And the one on the left was in the middle
And the guy in the rear was a Methodist
This musical aggregation toured the entire nation
Singing the traditional ballads
And the folk songs of our land
They performed with great virtuosity
And soon they were the rage
But political animosity prevailed upon the stage
Well, the one on the right was on the left
And the one in the middle was on the right
And the one on the left was in the middle
And the guy in the rear burned his driver's license
Well the curtain had ascended
A hush fell on the crowd
As thousands there were gathered to hear the folk songs of our land
But they took their politics seriously
And that night at the concert hall
As the audience watched deliriously
They had a free-for-all
Well, the one on the right was on the bottom
And the one in the middle was on the top
And the one on the left got a broken arm
And the guy on his rear, said, "Oh dear"
Now this should be a lesson if you plan to start a folk group
Don't go mixin' politics with the folk songs of our land
Just work on harmony and diction
Play your banjo well
And if you have political convictions keep them to yourself
Now, the one on the left works in a bank
And the one in the middle drives a truck
The one on the right's an all-night deejay
And the guy in the rear got drafted
