One of the most brilliant and significant results of the Founding Fathers drafting of the Constitution was adding the Bill of Rights to it. What is often either overlooked or not understood is that the Bill of Rights protects minorities against majorities who otherwise might consider limiting unpopular speech, religions, certain media, and other freedoms we take for granted. Criminals would not likely win any popularity contests, and without protections that include the right to counsel, double jeopardy, and facing cruel and unusual punishment among them, one can only imagine how they would fare. How we treat the least among us is how we should expect to be treated in similar circumstances.
The constitutional convention was not a lovefest despite paintings and other depictions to the contrary. It was divisive then and during the ratification process. The Great Compromise, which created the two houses of congress, was the result of a lot of debate, one that continues to the present. In the Senate, for example, Alaska and Wyoming have the smallest populations but the same number of senators as California and Texas, which gives the smaller states substantially more political power for their size. That said, but for this compromise, it’s uncertain what kind of government we would have ended up with.
In the House, despite a proportionate number of representatives allotted to each state, the political parties have figured out how to acquire a disproportionate amount of power through the gerrymandering of congressional districts. Between that and the anti-majoritarian filibuster in the Senate, the current political divisions in this country will continue to worsen.
Increasingly, the Republicans are holding on to power because our system allows for a minority of voters to have a disproportionate share of that power. That said, this could also work to the Democrats’ advantage if by some political miracle they were to dominate the rural areas of the country. In the 2018 mid-term elections, according to a report in the Guardian, the Republicans kept their majority in the Senate despite Democrats leading by 12 million votes. And in earlier years, Democrats lost the House despite getting millions more votes overall than Republicans as a result of Republican control of more state legislatures and gerrymandering.
The Electoral College provision in the Constitution continues to be contentious. To some it is antiquated, and it was put into the Constitution because the wealthy class didn’t trust the common man to cast an intelligent vote. In fifty-three of fifty-eight presidential elections, the winner took both the popular and electoral vote. Republicans won the White House in 2000 and 2016 but lost the popular vote in both. It’s a fair question for debate whether the Electoral College should be considered a relic and assigned to a “museum.”
The argument against change centers around how much power large states like California, Texas, New York and Florida alone have. But these states are inhabited by real people who pay taxes, serve in the military, volunteer their time to civic clubs, PTAs, run for local political office, and have the same concerns about their communities, their children, and the future of the country as every other American has no matter where they live. Perhaps it’s time to have a real debate on the issue of the Electoral College, whether a popular vote is fairer, whether one man, one vote should be applicable.
Anyone reading my commentaries knows that I support the rule of law, that I believe our social contract requires us to obey laws we don’t like and accept Supreme Court decisions that go against what we might believe. Governing is a messy process because of the myriad of competing interests, and despite flaws in the Constitution that created our government, it is one that has served us well for the most part for more than two centuries. Fortunately, the drafters of the Constitution provided a way to make changes through the amendment process. But the Supreme Court through the power of judicial review, has the power to interpret the Constitution that has also resulted in huge changes.
In the 1960s, the high court ruled that state legislatures, unlike the U.S. Congress, were required to have equal representation, i.e. one man, one vote, pursuant to the Equal Protection Clause. This eliminated a lot of systems that favored the powered interests, a much needed reform if representative democracy is to have any real meaning.
Our nations is increasingly more divided. It will become even more divided in the months to come as each state goes through the redistricting process. We will see congressional districts intentionally created and others eliminated based more on partisan politics than demographics. The Supreme Court has opined that legislatures can form bipartisan commissions as a way to inject more objectivity into redistricting provided the legislature has the final vote.
This would seem to be one solution to the issue of minorities having the power of majorities. A debate on whether our political structure created in a very different time is relevant today may be timely if not long overdue.
