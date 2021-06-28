Policing is easy and crime isn’t a huge problem in totalitarian countries. Gun control goes with the territory since the government doesn’t need a populace that could have the means to engage in an insurgency. People can be picked up for questioning without probable cause, detained indefinitely, and tortured into making false confessions. Due process doesn’t exist, there is no such thing as separation of powers, there is only one political party, and prosecutors, police and judges do the bidding of the government, which is in effect the leader of the country. Individual rights are nonexistent.
If you want to live in a crime free society, can remain invisible to government agents, you might enjoy some semblance of peace in your existence in a country like the Soviet Union or North Korea, but you won’t have a meaningful life. In those societies, and many more like them, it is either a willing or unwilling bargain that people make.
The past year has seen a surge in violent crime, especially murder, all over the United States. Experts in academia, law enforcement, government, and other entities are not in agreement as to the cause. People are afraid to get gas, walk down city streets in daylight, and do the ordinary things we are all use to in our daily lives. This is the stuff demagogues dream of in the pursuit of power. It is the civil libertarian’s worst nightmare.
President Joe Biden is proposing restrictions and tighter regulations on acquiring and possessing firearms. Second Amendment supporters are up in arms in response. We have heard for years that only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun. Yet, how many mass shootings have been stopped by the good guy with a gun? How many road rage shootings have been cut short by the good guy with a gun? How many good guys with guns have intervened in holdups?
I don’t dispute that there have been lawfully armed citizens who have successfully stopped gun crimes in progress, but they are the rare exception. And when a well-intentioned citizen does get involved, it can cause confusion for the police and others who might get involved, only aggravating an already bad situation. A good Samaritan with a gun stopped a gunman in Colorado last week, but the police ended up killing this good guy because of the chaos surrounding the scene.
In the early 1990s, when violent crime was a problem, Democrats and Republicans passed legislation that substantially increased prison sentences. When Biden ran for president in 2020, Republicans turned it into a political and racial issue, castigating him because many more Black men were imprisoned than whites. Then Georgia governor Zell Miller got a “three strikes and you’re out” law passed that enhanced prison sentences. Recently, Democrats and Republicans have reconsidered those laws, and the economics of them has been a factor, the substantial costs associated with incarceration. Do the American people want to revisit those laws and apply them to violent criminals, especially gun crimes?
Earlier this month, AJC reported that 827 guns were reported stolen from cars in the City of Atlanta between January and mid-June this year. And that’s the number that was reported! We all know that those guns are not going to find new homes with law abiding citizens. Should we pass a law that severely punishes a gun owner who acts irresponsibly concerning the safeguarding of his firearm(s)?
Those who identify as left wing Democrats, who advocate for defunding the police, are also part of the problem. I doubt many from the left or right would dispute that police reform is needed in a number of areas, to perhaps include removing them as first responders to homeless issues, overdose cases, mental illness and other situations that might better be handled initially by people better trained in dealing with social problems. The police aren’t making news every day for killing people, and the vast majority of people do feel safer seeing a police car at the QT while pumping gas.
Like anything in life, you get what you pay for. In most communities what we pay cops and other first responders is shameful. Who hasn’t experienced a cop with an attitude on occasion, but does the person know where that officer just came from, i.e. a fatal car wreck, a shooting incident, a domestic argument that had to be defused, and other adrenalin pumping crises?
Conservatives decry any new taxes, which could go a long way to hire better police, money that might allow police officers to actually afford to live in the community they work. And some on the left think that human nature has evolved to where we don’t need police to live in a civilized society, a world that never was and never will be.
It’s time for the political theater to end, for both political parties, for members of various segments of the community to sit down and try to find solutions to the current violent crime spree in this country.
Failing to compromise, being unwilling to pay the costs of a better criminal justice system, will ultimately take us down the path to a leader who will promise us security, promise to eliminate the fear of being a crime victim, but who will rob us of our American heritage---freedom as we have known it.
