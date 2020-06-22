If only being a judge was so simple. If only being an elected official at any level could be as mechanical as working on an assembly line. As a lawyer friend has said many times, practicing law would be fun if he didn’t have clients to deal with. It’s the people factor.
Last week put some of this in perspective. Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Donald Trump appointee who passed all the conservative tests before his name was submitted to the Senate for confirmation, suddenly became a modern day Benedict Arnold. Then Justice John Roberts, not exactly a liberal by any definition---unless you don’t conform to some unwritten rules---wrote an immigration decision that didn’t change the Constitution or overturn any laws---yet Roberts became a sellout.
Over the course of our nation’s history the Supreme Court has devised different methods to interpret the Constitution and statutes. Since this grand document is not expressed in mathematical language---and is vague for the most part---there have to be other ways to figure out whether something is considered constitutional or not. A few examples: what does due process mean? Where does the language of the First Amendment limit someone from shouting fire in a crowded theater? Where does the Second Amendment allow for the ban of all convicted felons, to include nonviolent offenders, from possessing a firearm to defend himself? Where does the Fourth Amendment mention expectation of privacy concerning the issuance of search warrants, the legal standard today, but which for a much longer period of time was based on physical trespass?
We wouldn’t need nine justices on the Supreme Court if judging was that easy. One judge could come to the right conclusion every time and everyone would be happy. But over time the high court has approached constitutional issues using a number of methods to arrive at a decision. Among them include: Textualism; Originalism (Founding Fathers’ intent); Doctrinalism; Precedent; Structualism; Balancing; Prudentialism.
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is determined that his legacy will be the appointment of judges who reflect hard core conservative values. So far he succeeding. Former Senator Harry Reid (D-NV) eliminated the filibuster rule for voting on judges, and McConnell returned the favor when he got into power by doing the same for Supreme Court justices. As clumsy and cumbersome as the filibuster rule was, it prevented both political parties from appointing anyone from either extreme.
By the time the president nominates a Supreme Court justice, s/he has been thoroughly vetted to ensure that the nominee will reflect those values and political philosophies of the president and his party. Among the considerations used by the president and senators who will vote to confirm are those I listed above. Recall that Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), when she met with then Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh, wanted assurances from him, having abortion in mind, that he would follow precedent.
Each judge and justice is guided by one or several of the various methods of interpreting laws, and on that basis the Senate confirmation vote is pretty much decided. When real cases are presented, though, it often becomes a different story. And that’s what happened last week.
Justice Gorsuch, per his textualism approach to interpreting laws and the Constitution, was true to his principles and voted to expand the coverage of Title XII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to protect gay and transgender people from employment discrimination. He took the literal words of the statute and did not consider the legislative intent of those words at the time the law was enacted. Justice Samuel Alito, in his dissent, did consider what the lawmakers intended at the time, applying his originalist thinking.
Justice Roberts rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program that Barack Obama had issued by executive order to provide protection to certain immigrants brought to the United States at an early age. Roberts wrote that Trump had failed to comply with the Administrative Procedure Act, which gives, but delays, a chance for Trump to come back at a later date with a better script.
Neither Roberts nor Gorsuch, or for that matter, Alito, would have been my choice for the Supreme Court because their approaches to decision making are not mine. But I respect our constitutional process, that the elected president gets to nominate people who reflect his views, and the Senate gets the final say. I don’t like a lot of decisions coming from any number of justices any more than those of different political persuasions than mine like decisions that I agree with. Our social contract, though, to abide by the rule of law, is one of the great strengths of our country’s existence and one of those adherences that make America exceptional.
This week the Supreme Court will be handing down several decisions that will include an abortion case and one pertaining to religious freedom. I hope I am wrong, but my guess is that Gorsuch and Roberts will be back in good standing with their conservative brethren, that they will decide these cases consistent with their methodologies, and all will be well again for the time being.
If Joe Biden is elected president in November, we will see judicial appointments of people with different methodologies of interpretation. Since the Supreme Court is the final arbiter of the Constitution, we as Americans will hopefully continue to support the decisions, like them or not, and work through the peaceful process to change the laws and Constitution as each of us thinks appropriate. That, too, makes America exceptional.