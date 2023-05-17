There was an article in the paper on May 13/14 regarding a police officer who was called to the scene of a woman trying to commit suicide. Officer Austin Martin was the first to arrive and he immediately tried to make a connection with the woman before she was lost forever. He stayed with the woman for an hour calmly talking to her. Marietta Police Chief Ferrell praised Officer Martin, but Officer Martin, along with every police officer trying to help all of us, need our praise as well.
Just a few weeks earlier, another attempted suicide was stopped by Officer Justin Spires who arrived on the scene and kindly asked the man what was going on with him. The man said he was just tired. How many of us have felt that way at some point in our lives? Luckily the people in our lives help us to keep on going. This man had Officer Spires who told him he wished he had known him before things had gotten to this point. Officer Spires dispensed understanding and compassion that helped keep this valuable man alive. Officer Spires also spent over an hour with his victim, talking and trying to keep him calm and trying to redirect his depressed state to a hopeful place.
I hope I never sink to the depths of despair as these two people, but if I should be in a car accident or the victim of a crime or encounter a medical emergency, I pray that Officer Martin or Officer Spires or any of their unnamed brethren are there to help me as they do day in and day out for all of us.
The police have been denigrated for several years. Yes, there are issues that need to be dealt with to improve police departments all over the country, but the vast majority of these men and women are to be lauded and valued for their bravery and often heroic acts.
I am reminded of the Viet Nam soldiers who encountered jeers and spitting for years. Fortunately, soldiers are now appreciated and thanked for their service. I have hope that this current atmosphere of maligning our police will also eventually give way to our police officers being treated with respect and gratitude for the work they do every day for us.
