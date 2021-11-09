Dear Editor:

Thank you, thank you, thank you for Mr. Murphy's “The Atlanta Braves’ angel in the outfield, Tim Lee” article.

I remember how Mr. Lee was treated by so many Cobb dignitaries, locals and others who just wanted to be seen and heard. It made me ashamed of a county who touts how great and wonderful it is.

For the record, I raised my two children in Cobb County and they attended Cobb County schools through the 12th grade.

I truly do wish that Mr. Lee could see what is going on now, but he knew in his heart he was doing the right thing all along and I think that was enough for him.

Carol Alexander

Marietta

